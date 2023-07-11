Video: “May Amadioha strike any boyfriend that will convince my daughter to do BBL” – Kanayo O. Kanayo fumes

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has voiced his strong disapproval of people who decide to get Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

The well-known actor related a tale of a man who persuaded his fiancée to get the treatment, leading to tragic results, that he had heard from a friend in the United States.

Kanayo claims that the young woman experienced difficulties following the procedure and got a serious infection.

The issue got so bad that her lover couldn’t even stay in the same room with her because of the infection’s awful smell.

Unfortunately, the young woman died a short while later.

The actor expressed his surprise before cursing any boyfriends who could ever persuade his daughter to go through a similar scenario.

Insisting that the operation is not worthwhile, he questioned why anyone would voluntarily submit themselves to such suffering in the pursuit of beauty.

Kanayo asked a provocative question in a written statement: “If bum enlargement were truly profitable, why wouldn’t husbands provide financial support for their wives to undergo the procedure?”

He compared the prevalence of bum enlargement to relationships in secondary school, which frequently don’t last past a meager 3% likelihood of ending in marriage.

Tragically, a lot of women who receive such treatments do not become wives.

Full statement “If Bum Bum enlargement was profitable, why are husbands not giving their wives money to do it.? Bum Bum enlargement is like boyfriend/ girlfriend relationship in Secondary School, not upto the 3% end in marriage. Sadly, this Bum thing many of the ladies do not end as wives.”

Watch him speak below: