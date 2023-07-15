Video: “May all the evil she has done continues to follow her”- Angela Okojie calls out Uche Elendu for new age fraud

The Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has accused her former friend Uche Elendu of betraying her online.

Recall that Uche Elendu celebrated her 40th birthday in style yesterday, but Angela Okorie was having none of the age claim.

Angela Okorie criticizes Uche for lying about her age when she is actually 50 years old in what appears to be a deleted comment. It appears that the colleagues had an old age wound because the former called out the latter.

Angela Okorie prayed that the wrongdoing of her colleague would haunt her until she died.

She wrote, “Na God go punish am , make she no dey lie, she is 50 years. tthis thief , May all the evil she has done continues to follow her for the rest of her life Amen. Nonsense human being.”

Although Kemi Filani is yet to make certain what led to their differences, controversial faceless blog, Gist Lover made some wild allegations about the duo online.

“You Will Pay For Everything You Have Done” – Destiny Etiko Writes, Uche Elendu Reacts

Popular Nigerian Actress, Destiny Etiko has taken to social media to pen down a message addressed to evil perpetrators.

In an unusual rant, the movie star condemned wicked acts committed in secret or open.

According to Destiny, every evil perpetrator must reap whatsoever he/she sows.

In a post on her Instagram page, the 32-year-old actress wrote:

“YOU MAY NOT GET CAUGHT FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO, BUT YOU WILL PAY FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE DONE”

Her Colleague, Uche Elendu agreed with her assertion and added by saying ” Nothing is hidden under the sun”*