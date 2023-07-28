Video: Maverick: Kizz Daniel Shows Off the Faces of His Twin Boys, Features Them in New Song

Kizz Daniel, popular Nigerian artist, has turned to social media to show off the looks of his grown-up twins, Jalil and Jelani.

Kizz Daniel, also known as Vado, uploaded a wonderful video of his twins on his verified Instagram profile today, July 28th 2023, leaving many in tears online.

Kizz Daniel’s latest album, Maverick, is out today and features twenty (20) tracks. Kizz Daniel’s artistic progress and candor are on display in the album, as he bares his soul through irresistible hooks and thought-provoking lyrics.

Kizz Daniel reveals in the video that his boys used to come to his studio, so he decided to record a song called “Feran you two” with them from his album “Maverick.”

Captioning the video, Kizz Daniel wrote; “They casually strolled into my studio and asked to record a song with daddy , and we made a classic together, I love you boys: Song- Feran you two .FT Jalil & Jelani ( My twins).”

Recall that Kizz Daniel welcomes Triplets in May 2021 namely Jamal, Jalil and Jelani, however, he lost Jamal four (4) days after.

Speaks on the death of his child, Jamal in the track “Red and Green.”

mr_foh_: Maverick is too fire my brudda…. i dont play dis ting for the last 16 hour.

whalesaviemore: Creating time for one’s children and making something very special out of it for public consumption is adorable. Kizz Daniel cutting his child’s hair again shows that he is a responsible father. It is not all about money; most of it should be about time and attention. I cannot wait to listen to the songs, especially the one featuring Jalil and Jelani. I want to hear the echo of the pride and bond that come with fatherhood in that song.

dishes_by_q: See my step children all grown up.

korrect_fashion_plug01: Maverick has been on repeat u see that red and green na perfect example of shoki lobe oge..my other faves are flex ,show u off,the one with drille and Chike too.

tiwalade_blessing: I don’t even know which album to stream all of you just dey drop album at the same time 😢 well my FAV album is still on repeat, I we vibe till thy kingdom come 😍.

