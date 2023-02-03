Video: Mary Njoku reacts as Court orders Oxlade to pay lady in leaked tape N5M for damages

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delivering judgement on the case, Justice Oresanya said the singer secretly recording himself having sex with John Blessing before it was leaked online was ‘despicable, horrendous, distasteful and classless’

The judge ordered Oxlade to pay the N5million damages awarded against him to the claimant in two instalments of N2million and N3million respectively.

Commenting on an IG blog, Mary Njoku insinuated that the amount awarded to the lady was quite small.

Nollywood actress and film producer, Mary Remmy Njoku has expressed her thoughts regarding a court’s ruling that awarded N5M in damages against singer Oxlade over his leaked tape.

Recall that Justice Olalekan Oresanya of an Ikeja High Court awarded N5M damages against Ikuforijimi Olaitan Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade over his leaked bedroom tape with a lady via Snapchat.

The justice tagged the action of the singer in secretly recording a sexual moment with a woman and thereafter leaking it online as “despicable, horrendous, distasteful and classless.”

The video of Oxlade making out with the lady leaked online in February 2022 without the knowledge or consent of the woman involved. It subsequently triggered public outrage and forced the singer to apologize to his fans and the lady.

The lady identified as John Blessing had filed a suit before the court on March 15, 2022, seeking N20million damages and a declaration that the respondent’s (Oxlade’s) act of recording his explicit sexual acts without her knowledge and consent amounted to flagrant contravention of enabling laws and a gross violation of her fundamental rights to dignity, privacy and freedom from discrimination guaranteed under Sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended); and Articles 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), Act, CAP A9, LFN, 2004.

