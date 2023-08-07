ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Many people don’t know the real story, this is how it started” – Yul Edochie shares video of Pete, and Judy Austin on set

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Yul Edochie, a popular Nollywood actor, vows to tell the real story as he releases a video of his father, Pete Edochie, and Judy Austin on set, just days after his father hailed his first wife, May Edochie.

According to GISTLOVER, legendary actor Pete Edochie distanced himself from his son’s decision to take a second bride. He later praised his first wife, May Edochie, for helping him construct a beautiful home with his kid.

Yul Edochie released a video of his second wife and his father on a movie set days after his father’s interview with Chude Jideonwo, noting that many people have no idea how the tale began.

He added that the real story and genesis of everything would soon be out in the open for everyone to see.

Yul Edochie wrote …

“Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon.
Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie.
This is how it all started.”

See post below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “He wants to use your dad to sell Judy movie”- Netizens lampoon Yul Edochie for tackling his father, Pete Edochie

39 mins ago

Video: “This is why celebrities don’t go to church” -Netizens reacts as members cluster around Destiny Etiko after service

1 hour ago

Video: “Mr Right Turns Out to Be Mr Wrong” – Actress Doris Akonanya Sparks Break Up Rumors with Fiancé

2 hours ago

Video: Why Kiddwaya will always be my favorite housemate – Laycon

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button