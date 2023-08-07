Video: “Many people don’t know the real story, this is how it started” – Yul Edochie shares video of Pete, and Judy Austin on set

Yul Edochie, a popular Nollywood actor, vows to tell the real story as he releases a video of his father, Pete Edochie, and Judy Austin on set, just days after his father hailed his first wife, May Edochie.

According to GISTLOVER, legendary actor Pete Edochie distanced himself from his son’s decision to take a second bride. He later praised his first wife, May Edochie, for helping him construct a beautiful home with his kid.

Yul Edochie released a video of his second wife and his father on a movie set days after his father’s interview with Chude Jideonwo, noting that many people have no idea how the tale began.

He added that the real story and genesis of everything would soon be out in the open for everyone to see.

Yul Edochie wrote …

“Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon.

Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie.

This is how it all started.”

See post below …