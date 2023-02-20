Video: Mandy Kiss stirs reactions as she shares pregnancy photos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mandy who recently revealed in an interview that she wishes to have a baby out of wedlock rather than in marriage, hinted that she’s now expecting her first child.

In reactions netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions.







Self-acclaimed president of Olosho, Mandy Kiss has set tongues wagging in disbelief as she shares photos of her supposedly growing baby bump.

The socialite, who recently revealed in an interview that she wishes to have a baby out of wedlock rather than in marriage, hinted that she’s now expecting her first child.

She shared photos of her clutching affectionately her protruding belly in a photoshoot.







Although, whether the photo is real or authentic is uncertain; some netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions.

bhadboigbolly_001 wrote: “Editing Mandy wey I still see yesterday lol”

realsaintfamous wrote: “Congratulations to her that’s if it’s not photoshop. Coz I hardly believe things on Obasanjo internet these days”