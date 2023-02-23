ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Man with a pure heart! Davido buys brand new car for his logistics manager, Yemighty

  • Man with a good heart and popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido gifted a brand new car to his logistics manager, Yemighty
  • Yemighty shared car photos on Instagram story and thanked Davido for gift and kindness
  • This is not the first time Davido has shown appreciation for his team members and others in general
In a recent gesture of generosity, Nigerian afrobeat singer, Davido gifted a brand new car to his logistics manager, Yemighty.

Yemighty shared car photos on Instagram story and thanked Davido for gift and kindness.

It is clear that Yemighty has earned Davido’s trust and respect, and this gift of a car is a reflection of that.

This is not the first time Davido has shown appreciation for his team members and others in general. He has a reputation for being generous with both his resources, and he has been known to go out of his way to help others in need.

In an industry that can be notoriously cutthroat and competitive, Davido’s willingness to show kindness and gratitude is both refreshing and inspiring.

However, the father of two lost his son last November and has since gone silent on social media. Despite that, the singer has been in the news for his generosity. One can’t help but wonder if his return is near.

