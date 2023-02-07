Video: Man who disguises as woman to get married in Catholic church dies days before wedding, story trends

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A “woman” known by church members as Emmanuelle Adaolisa died earlier this month in a keke accident in Port Harcourt and her death unraveled the secret about her gender.

A Nigerian man named Emmanuel, who disguised himself as a female member of St John the Baptist Catholic Rumuolumeni, Rivers State to marry his male partner died days before wedding.

Apparently, Emmanuella Adaolisa was a man named Ogoegbunam Emmanuel Nwolisa, with the Facebook username Itz Emmanuel Nwolisa. In 2021, he stopped posting via social account and created a new identity.

The trained pharmacist changed his identity and started living as a woman with the Facebook username Emmanuelle Adaolisa. Subsequently, he joined the choir in a Catholic Church in Porth Harcourt and participated actively in the church as a woman.

However, the man— now living as a woman — was said to have concluded his traditional marriage rites with his man and had also attended the marriage course in the Catholic church ahead of her white wedding.

He was deposited as a woman but the mortuary attendant reportedly called the Church and informed them that Emmanuella is a man.

Church members claim they had no knowledge that Emmanuella was a man until mortuary attendants made the discovery.

The man who was set to wed the deceased has reportedly denied knowing Emmanelle’s original gender. See photo with his man are shown below:

Social media users expressed their thoughts as they took to comment section. Some reactions are shown below:

useful_herbs said, “How is it possible the man he wanted to marry wasn’t aware he was a man?”

the_belle_tiwa said, “You cannot play God. God of these days is “wait and get”. 👏👏👏”.

clear_stretch_marks said, “You can play man but not God. Rip man.”

king_stangote_of_yenagoa said, “Jesus! Emma…. I know him during my days at Uniport”.