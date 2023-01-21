ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

Famous Nigerian music star turned blogger, Tunde Ednut has no doubt changed the life of a young Nigerian, who won a car at his birthday party.

Tunde Ednut turned 37 yesterday, January 20 and threw various parties across the world.

In celebration of his day, Tunde Ednut had given out a car and other prizes to his fans.

The winner of the brand new car, who couldn’t believe his luck, broke down in tears on stage. A video making rounds saw the young ma shedding tears after his name was announced.

Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

Popular Nigerian music start turned blogger, Tunde Ednut is throwing parties in about 15 different locations across the world for his 37th birthday party today, January 20, 2023.

As it pleases him to  celebrates his new age, the famous blogger had his friends kill cows and throw parties in his honor in 10 Nigerian states comprising, Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Anambra, Owerri, Delta, Ogun, Kogi, and Calabar.

Tunde Ednut further spread the birthday celebration to some cities in India, South Africa, London, Belgium, Atlanta, Russia, Ghana, and Sierra leone.

For the Nigerian state’s celebration, the party is an open invitation to all however, attendees without their PVCs will not be able to win freebies like cash and new cars and will only be entitled to free meals and drinks at the party.

