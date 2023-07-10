Video: Man tied with rope after being nabbed trying to force himself on friend’s wife in bush

After allegedly attempting to force himself on the wife of a friend, a Nigerian man was publicly humiliated by community members and bound with a rope.

The incident took place in a nearby bush, where the suspect and the woman were found in unsavory situations.

The incident’s aftermath is captured in a disturbing online video, in which the suspect is tied to a motorcycle and has a rope tightly wrapped around his torso.

The act of tying the man with a rope was performed by an unidentified individual, expressing the community’s outrage and disapproval of the alleged assault attempt.

A native doctor purportedly diagnosed the suspect, according to reports, with a spiritual issue that could only be resolved by having relationships with the wives of his friends. The suspect reportedly made this claim after claiming to have done so.

Residents who caught the suspect said they intended to deliver him to the neighborhood police station.

Netizens Reactions…

@crespo_lee04 said; “Why dem come rope am like Oyenusi and Anini 😂😂😂😂”

@topiano_g said; “That reporter girl go soon join Ijapa Meta for where he Dey make she Dey play 😂😂”

@agbastoner1 said; “Live at ibadan😂😂😂…. When dem mentions gbagi or iyangaku station”

@ibuowo_said; “That woman sef won feel among werey say kerewa😭🤣”

@demi.ache said; “Wahala 😂😂😂😂 konji ti fe pa Weyre”

@bom_boy3 said; “Dem go drive am tire today 🤣🤣🤣🤣”