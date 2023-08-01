Video: Man gifts Sandra Iheuwa N100k for breakfast following break-up with singer, Morachi

Sandra Iheuwa, the ex-wife of Steve Thompson and mother of Ubi Franklin, has received a blessing from an unidentified guy.

One of her male followers gave the mother of four, who had split up with her fiancé, credit for 100,000.

Sandra shared a screenshot of the alert on her Instagram page and said that a good man had sent her the cash for breakfast.

She claims that she has never met the man before and is awestruck by his gesture.

Sandra acknowledged him, but added that she was giving money to those who needed it more than she did.

“A good man sent me 100k for breakfast. I have never met this man in my life. I want to say Thank you. But I’m going to give it 10k to 10 people because I know people need it more than I do in this economy”.

This is coming hours after the news of her breakup with her boyfriend, Morachi made rounds.