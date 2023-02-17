Video: Mama Rainbow storms Jerusalem to pray for Nigeria [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Mama Rainbow storms Jerusalem to pray for Nigeria

  The recent happenings in the country have left Nigerians infuriated and frustrated as they stage protest across states and vandalize bank properties.
  Mama Rainbow has stormed the holy city, Jerusalem.
  The veteran Yoruba actress, who is sensitive to the plights of Nigerians, is currently interceding on behalf of Nigeria


Veteran actress, Idowu Phillips better known as Mama Rainbow has stormed Jerusalem to intercede for the country.

The recent happenings in the country have left Nigerians infuriated and frustrated as they stage protest across states and vandalize bank properties.

From the scarcity of fuel, to scarcity of naira, increase in POS charges and more, the country is no doubt in dire situation.

Bearing this in mind, Mama Rainbow has stormed the holy city, Jerusalem. The veteran Yoruba actress, who is sensitive to the plights of Nigerians, is currently interceding on behalf of Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, Mama Rainbow shared a video of her fervently praying for the country, revealing in her caption that she is in Jerusalem all because of Nigeria.

“I’m in Jerusalem all because of you NIGERIA”.

