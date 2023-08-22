Video: Mama Rainbow cries out after being reportedly scammed in London

Idowu Philips, well known as Mama Rainbow in Nollywood, has cried out after being deceived in London.

The veteran was peeing on an open space in a video she shared online when a man in uniform approached her.

The uniformed guy informed her that her action was illegal and that she faced jail as a result of it.

He said that the actress was being watched by his colleagues at the station via CCTV, which led to her detention.

Mama Rainbow, afraid, begged for forgiveness, explaining how pressed she was, thus the cause for her behaviour.

The officer insisted that she pay 1000 pounds or follow him to the station, but the veteran pleaded with him to accept whatever she had.

“You are arrested, let’s go to the station.

You aren’t supposed to do that here, this is England you need to be arrested. Let’s go to the police station. I am doing my job, we have been looking at you from the camera, and now you have been arrested.

You are to pay 1,000 pounds for doing this. Pay 1,000 pounds or let’s go”, he said.

Mama Rainbow replied, “Please take anything I give you. I don’t have that amount”.

Crying out, Mama Rainbow revealed that she has been duped by the policeman.

“Have been duped oooo oooo”.