Video: Mama Ika of Africa has showed love-Portable leaks their private chat as Tiwa Savage replies his DM

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable Omolalomi has hailed Afrobeats singer,Tiwa Savage for showing him love.

The controversial singer, took to his Instagram story to share his private chas with the singer.

Hailing her as the Mama Ika of Africa, Portable appreciated her for showing him love.

In the chat, Portable had rained prayers on Tiwa Savage as well as sang her praises for acknowledging him.

Though, he didn’t disclose what the mother of one did for me, he noted how one’s helper wouldn’t stress them.