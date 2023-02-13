ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Mama Ika of Africa has showed love-Portable leaks their private chat as Tiwa Savage replies his DM

  • Portable almost goes berserk with excitement as Tiwa Savage replies to his DM.
  • The fast-rising musician had apparently been sending messages to the sonorous singer and was moved to great joy when she finally surprised him with a reply.
  • He shared a screenshot of the message he had received from Tiwa Savage on Instagram and did a voiceover to express his excitement and taunt his haters.


Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable Omolalomi has hailed Afrobeats singer,Tiwa Savage for showing him love.

The controversial singer, took to his Instagram story to share his private chas with the singer.

Hailing her as the Mama Ika of Africa, Portable appreciated her for showing him love.

In the chat, Portable had rained prayers on Tiwa Savage as well as sang her praises for acknowledging him.

Though, he didn’t disclose what the mother of one did for me, he noted how one’s helper wouldn’t stress them.

“@TIWASAVAGE MAMA IKA OG DON SHOW LOVE. WAHALA WAHALA WAHALA.

WHO GO HELP YOU NO GO STRESS YOU”.

