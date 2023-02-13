Video: ‘Male celebs prefer having baby mamas because getting married will end their career’ – Speed Darlington

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speed said once a male celebrity becomes a married man and have children, their careers die and they go into oblivion.

Nigerian musician and internet sensation, Speed Darlington has shared his observation on why male entertainers decide to have baby mamas instead of getting married.

Speed Darlington mentioned some comedians and singers whom he believes went under the radar because they took a wife and became parents.

According to the rapper, the moment they get married, they fail and it has become a pattern with male entertainers.

He said the situation sounds scary and unattractive and he is not motivated to get married when he thinks o how it affected other people.