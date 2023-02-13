ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: ‘Male celebs prefer having baby mamas because getting married will end their career’ – Speed Darlington

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Speed said once a male celebrity becomes a married man and have children, their careers die and they go into oblivion.
  • He mentioned some comedians and singers whom he believes went under the radar because they took a wife and became parents.
“Stop advising me to quit music for comedy” – Speed Darlington fumes [Video]

Nigerian musician and internet sensation, Speed Darlington has shared his observation on why male entertainers decide to have baby mamas instead of getting married.

He said once a male celebrity becomes a married man and have children, their careers die and they go into oblivion.

Speed Darlington mentioned some comedians and singers whom he believes went under the radar because they took a wife and became parents.

According to the rapper, the moment they get married, they fail and it has become a pattern with male entertainers.

He said the situation sounds scary and unattractive and he is not motivated to get married when he thinks o how it affected other people.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: No competition Girl, it’s only you, Laycon of BBNaija Shows off His New Girl

1 hour ago

Video: If A Man Really Loves You, He Will Never Get You a Valentines Gift – Jane Mena

3 hours ago

Video: Nigerian woman collapses as skit maker, Lord Zeus surprises her with N2 million [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “You are already a masterpiece”- 2baba Idibia shows off his lover ahead of valentine

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button