Video: “Make Venita remember sey I get wife for house, I’m not exactly her husband” – Seyi clears the air

Seyi Awolowo, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, has taken a strong stance to set limits with Venita Akpofure.

Given the constant arguments and emotional tensions growing within the house, it was decided to make it clear what kind of relationship he was in and to keep emotional distance.

The recent turmoil began with a back-and-forth clash between cousins Venita and Neo, which had stirred up quite a commotion within the house

Another housemate, Adekunle, made an effort to mediate by starting a conversation with Seyi as a result of the gravity of the situation.

Adekunle seemed worried about the mounting emotional unrest and how it would affect the house’s dynamics as a whole.

However, Seyi Awolowo, unswayed by the conversation, made it crystal clear that he was deliberately maintaining a certain distance from Venita to prevent any emotional attachment from developing between them.

In an attempt to emphasize his stance, Seyi made a candid statement.

In his words;

“Now, she’s already crying upstairs. Make Venita remember say I get wife for house, I am not exactly her husband. Yes now, because this whole issue with Neo is becoming too much.”