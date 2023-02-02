ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Mad respect for this man”- 2baba writes as he expresses lifetime gratitude to Richard Mofe Damijo

  Sharing a photo of the veteran actor, 2baba expressed his love for him and revealed that he has mad respect for him.
  Though, 2baba didn't give fans much details on what RMD did for him.

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia alias 2baba has hailed actor, Richard Mofe Damijo.

Sharing a photo of the veteran actor, the legendary singer expressed his love for him and revealed that he has mad respect for him.

For him, nobody is badder than RMD and he remains grateful to him. Though, 2baba didn’t give fans much details on what RMD did for him.

“Tell me who badder. My love and mad respect for this man. I kan’t even. @mofedamijo. Forever Grateful”.

2baba isn’t the only one who has sang the praises of RMD.

Why are sanitary pads not free? – 2Baba quizzes

The debate about why sanitary pads are not free for ladies and women continues to rage on social media. Legendary singer, 2Baba has taken a swipe at the topic.

The father of three girls took to his Instagram story to ask why sanitary pads are not free for the gender who needs them.

According to 2Baba, public toilets and tissue papers are free based on the natural faeces one must excrete. however, a woman’s monthly flow is natural but what is needed for its upkeep is not free.

He wrote: I no know every and I no wan feel like say I sabi pass. But I wan ask this simple question. If public toilets and tissue dey free based on piss and shit wey natural, why period pad wey dey natural no dey free for all public toilets. I’m just respectfully asking.

