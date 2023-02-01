Video: Mabel Makun pens powerful words of prayers as she celebrates first daughter, Michelle on her 15th birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mabel Makun, the wife of comedian and actor, AY Makun celebrates her first daughter, Michelle as she turns fifteen-years-old today, 1st February 2023.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share a stunning picture of Michelle who is the carbon copy of her father and showered her with prayers and praises.

Captioning her post, Mabel wrote: “Happy birthday to my first fruit 💃💃You rock in so many ways,may God continue to guide and light your path. Mama loves you dearly”

Kemi Filani recalls that fifteen days ago, precisely 16th of January, Mabel Makun celebrated her second daughter, Ayomide on her 1st birthday.

Mabel took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to God and also promised to remain grateful to him for the rest of her life and to always remember all his good deeds.

She shared several pictures of Ayomide as she stuns in different outfits to celebrate her day. Captioning the post, Mabel wrote:*