Video: “M.I not on same level with any rapper in the world” – Ice Prince

Ice Prince Zamani, a Nigerian rapper, has stated that his colleague M.I. Abaga is one of the best rappers in the world.

M.I. played a significant part in Ice Prince’s career, according to him.

This was stated by the ‘Oleku’ vocalist during an appearance on the Fresh Off The Boat Podcast.

Ice Prince said, “I can put M.I next to any rapper in the world. He made us study the game a lot. He played a huge role in my life.”

He also said veteran Nigerian rapper, Modenine is the best metaphorical rapper in the world.

“Don’t see anybody that raps better than Mode 9 (Modenine) on planet earth. He is the best metaphorical rapper ever to exist,” the Jos-born rapper said.

Ice Prince lamented the current trend of foreign record labels dominating the Nigerian music industry, urging veteran music executives in the country to step up.

He said, “Our OGs like Obi Asika, Audu Maikori, Kenny Ogungbe and Segun Demuren need to have their foothold in the game. We need them as much as we need these international labels.”

Police arrests Ice Prince for driving without license plate and abducting, assaulting an officer

Gistlover reported months back that Nigerian artiste, Ice Prince Zamani has been arrested for abduction and assaulting a Police officer and set to be arraigned today, September 2.

This was made known by Benjamin Hundeyin, a Nigerian police superintendent and the incumbent Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command.

Taking to his Twitter platform, Hundeyin revealed how and when the veteran rapper was arrested.