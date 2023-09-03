Video: Lucy Tears Up as Her Stay in BBNaija’s House Comes to An End

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lucy Edet, one of the special guests on BBNaija All Stars, ended her two-week stay in Biggie’s house in tears.

As previously stated, the show’s producers added four new housemates dubbed “guests” who would participate but not be eligible for the big prize.

During her diary session, she started off with a bright smile after which she told Biggie that she was aware of her time in the house being up.

Prior to the live eviction ceremony on Sunday, Biggie informed Lucy that her stay was over and she should prepare to leave.

“As Big Brother’s special guest, your two weeks stay in the house comes to an end this evening,” Biggie stated.

Lucy, who had earlier asked for a voluntary exit barely three days on the show broke down in tears as she spoke on the way forward.

Watch the video below …

