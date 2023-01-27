Video: “Lower your expectation on men of God, they are humans too”- Mary Njoku advises Nigerians to use their heads

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Mary Remmy Njoku has advised Nigerians to lower their expectations about Men of God.

The wife of Iroko TV boss noted how God chooses Men of God from what the society has to offer and the World is majorly filled wicked, cheating, lying and violent men.

As such, there is high probability that any of these aforementioned people can be called to serve and can make mistakes at any point.

“Men of God are men of God. Lower your expectations they’re human beings. God chooses disciples from what the society has to offer. Today we have…. Kind men 23, Wickied men 77%, Cheating Men 97, Lying Men 98%, Violent Men 62%, Mumu Men 71%, Smart Men 41%, Proud Men 95, Humble Men 42. So there is a very high probability that any of these people can be called to serve. Though the spirit is willing sometimes the flesh is weak. Cut them some slacks”.

She added,

“This isn’t an attack o!! If you cannot read to understand. Abeg rest!

Good morning Note: The God na Man. Man na man. Shine your eyes and use your head”.

This isn’t the first time, Mary Njoku is speaking about religion.