Video: Low Budget OBO: Why I switched from mimicking Davido to making proper skits – Nasboi

Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi, a popular Nigerian content creator, has explained why he changed his signature style of imitating music superstar Davido.

The former musician turned IG comedian recalled how he began his career as “Low Budget OBO,” a person who mimicked Davido’s speech pattern, but had to change his line of work when there was a demand for quality skits.

Speaking on an episode of MTV Base Naija Top 10, he admitted that his initial imitation of the DMW boss was done in an effort to catch his attention and get a chance to perform for him.

Nasboi said; “I started off mimicking Davido. So, the plan was to get David’s attention for my music. I disturbed this guy till he invited me one day and I started playing my music.

“It [my mimics of Davido] started looking like cruise to everybody. So, I said, okay, let’s jump on it. That’s how I jumped on it and it started looking like it demanded for me to start making skits. So, I had no option than to make skits.”

It gave me recognition –Nasboi appreciates Davido for letting him play ‘Low Budget OBO’

Nasboi, Nigerian skit-maker and Instagram comedian, has penned a note of appreciation to music star, Davido and some other celebrities in the entertainment industry.

He said this in a letter he wrote to himself, the content creator gave shoutout to celebs that have supported his career, top on the list being Davido.

He revisited the early days of his entertainment career, where he played a character known as Low Budget OBO, who basically mimicked the DMW boss.

According to Nasboi, that act gave him the recognition that propelled him to the stage of his career he has gotten to, and he is forever grateful to Davido for allowing him thrive on that.

He also penned a tribute to the Tubaba, Don Jazzy, Tunde Ednut, Peruzzi, Sexy Steel among others.

Nasboi wrote;

”Dear Nasboi

Lol. I am writing to myself. I need to make myself feel really good today,

I hear people say I’m super talented Buhl act like it’s a mere complement. Yo Nasboi you indeed very talented.

Amazing acting skills, character representation, educative videos, creative ideas, funny videos and all bro! You’re a gem my nigga. And to my guy guy @davidclig thanks for rocking this boat with me.

Shout out to @iamsexysteel this man literally tells everyone Nasbol is fire. I will never let you down. @mufasatundeednut haha! Omuh me I go appreciate 100 x for my entire growth. Love forever @donjazzy steady reposting my work. God bless you. @official2baba for the unending love. My fans thank you! Una no go minus.

”Low budjet OBO This character brought me recognition. Biggest shout to 001 for letting me catch my cruise @davido God blessings now and forever. @peruzzi_vibes how far? I also made magic with @paulsaap Blessings my guy. Cheeeeeee.”

See his post: