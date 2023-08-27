Video: Loved-Up Clip of Chidi Dike and Colleague, Stefania Bassey Stirs Frenzy Online

Chidi Dike, a well-known and loved Nollywood actor, has created a stir online after posting a video of himself and his female colleague, Stefania Bassey.

The video shows Chidi and Stefania tying towels as they go towards the poolside and pose for the camera in a happy and carefree setting.

Another film showed the two actors sitting quite near to each other in a well-furnished room, capturing their romantic moment on camera.

Sharing the video, Chidi Dike dropped a simple caption but netizens obviously had more to say.

Sharing the clip, the actor wrote:

“Attitude king 👑 X Mannerless girl

Drop a heart ❤️ 🥂

@stefaniabassey.”

See the post below:

“Hearts are broken”- Loved-up clip of Chidi Dike and colleague, Stefania Bassey stirs frenzy online

Widely-loved Nollywood actor, Chidi Dike has caused a buzz online after dropping a video of himself and his female colleague, Stefania Bassey.

The clip captured Chidi and Stefania tying towels as they advanced towards the poolside and posed for the camera in a blissful and cheerful atmosphere.

Another clip captured the two actors in a well-furnished room sitting very close to each other while capturing their lovely moment on camera.

Sharing the video, Chidi Dike dropped a simple caption but netizens obviously had more to say.

Sharing the clip, the actor wrote:

“Attitude king 👑 X Mannerless girl

Drop a heart ❤️ 🥂

@stefaniabassey.”

See the post below:

Reacting to the post;

Actress, Ruth Kadiri wrote: “Crayfish! You will not go and put on a shirt!”

Actor, Nosa Rex wrote: “Chidi Watin Dey occur. Talk to me. I am here to motivate u”

nelly.unique_ wrote: “Chidi don’t allow allow all this actress sleep with you o, make your fine face no fade.”

annie__mimi wrote: “This girl is just chilling with our crush”

the5kfashionstore wrote: “No words my superstar 😂just make sure that towel dosent go off your waist biko”

amarachianna5 wrote: “Chidi go reach everybody like this”

jenny__solange wrote: “I kuku no dey crush again, i cannot die before my time😂😂.”

nuel_odisi wrote: “This video has officially broken many hearts”

anenemalvin_ wrote: “You are slim, so is hoodie that made you look thick”

i_luchyy wrote: “This is not the kind of content you should be posting now. Post quality content that’ll make big brands reach out to you for deals. Since you’re rising fast. Sho get?”