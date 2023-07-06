Video: “Love Nwantiti” – Reactions as OAP Nkubi reveals how he actually hugs his wife, video trends

A touching video of OAP Victor Nwaogu, better known by his stage name Nkubi, explaining how he actually hugs his wife Nkeiru has surfaced online, and as a result, it has elicited overwhelmingly positive responses from online users.

Contrary to popular belief, Nkubi, a short man who falls into the midget category, does not hug his significantly taller wife as seen in the video posted on his official Instagram page.

Note that Nkubi worked for Wazobia FM as an OAP. The Imo State resident is well-known for appearing in comedy skits alongside actors like Officer Woos and Broda Shaggi.

In February 2021, Nkubi made the announcement that he had wed Ofoegbu Vivian Nkeiruka, his wife.

In an interview, the wife reveals that she has approached him first before both connected and got married traditionally.

According to the video shared by OAP Nkubi, many believe that his wife used to stand when they both exchanged hugs.

However, Nkubi affirmed that due to his shorter nature, his wife will go on bended knees making them of the same height while hugging.

He wrote; “How you think we hug and how we actually hug. 😂😂.”

