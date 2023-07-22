Video: “Love is not your mate” –Caramel plugg breaks silence after being served breakfast by King Manny [Video]

Caramel plugg, an Instagram influencer, has broken her silence after being served breakfast by her boyfriend, King Manny.

Caramel Plugg, a content creator and podcaster, is well known for her relationship with Burnaboy’s right-hand guy, King Manny, until it falls apart due to cheating.

The influencer saw her lover, King Manny, with another woman at a club, which led to an argument between the two.

Caramel and King Manny have unfollowed each other on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram as of the time of writing this article, indicating the end of their romance.

In the new video shared via her verified Instagram page, Caramel who has already moved on question his followers if there is still genuine love in Lagos.

Speaking further she said that getting genuine love is nobody’s bate as the word “Love” seniors everybody.

Caramel however accompanied her video with a song dubbed “My Own” where its lyrics disclosed that “Only a fool dey find love for Lagos.”

She wrote; “YoU thInk LoVe is YouR MaTe????, Toor! Continue o BuT teLl me is TherE love in lagos? Comment below 👇.” Watch the video below;

Reacting to the post;

Enioluwaofficial wrote: We go still do the love again. Cry, clean face. Enter road. Normal Routine. Round 2!.

kie_kie__: Something is wrong with you.

kokobykhloe: Nobody go tell you. Rubbish thing called LOVE.

iamnasboi: Who break your heart? Show me that person if I no go.

real.papi_: This Caramel breakfast na 3 square meal… it took her back to the main CARAMEL😂.

mokorede14: Nothing conern me with love…my own be say make my vibrator no spoil.

h.r.m_annie’: Bye bye to one slap,one vacay🤧, please no more podcast. Just be our bonnet baby girl. We love you.

officialtbosswimpy: officialtbosswimpy 16 h Only Regina Daniels fit advise me on love issues now.