Video: ‘Losing you has taught me so much about life’ – Eniola Badmus remembers late mother 19 years after her death
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has penned down an emotional note to remember her late mother, nineteen years after she passed away.
Taking to her Instagram page, Eniola who has not revealed a particular person as the love of her life decided to celebrate valentines day in a special way by remembering her late mother. According to her, losing her mother has taught her so much about life and the true meaning of true love.
She further noted that she will continue to live her life for her mother and will do everything to make her proud. Taking a trip down memory late, Eniola said nineteen years without her mother has been hard.
She wrote: “Dear mother, You took so much pride in me. I was your little girl. I was a spitting image of you. You loved me with all of your heart and I was your last baby.
“Losing you has taught me so much about life. It taught me the meaning of life, and what real love really is. They say a mother and a daughter is one of the closest relationships in the world. Losing that relationship taught me how capable I was of loving, losing, and feeling pain.
“Losing you has given me purpose. I will continue to live everyday for you. I will be the best version of me. I will make you proud. With every choice, every decision, every step I take for the rest of my life, I will honor you. 19 years without you is hard, and it probably always will be, but I will live this life for you momma. Continue to rest on ALHAJA i miss you dearly as I type this in tears”.