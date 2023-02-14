Video: ‘Losing you has taught me so much about life’ – Eniola Badmus remembers late mother 19 years after her death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has penned down an emotional note to remember her late mother, nineteen years after she passed away.

Taking to her Instagram page, Eniola who has not revealed a particular person as the love of her life decided to celebrate valentines day in a special way by remembering her late mother. According to her, losing her mother has taught her so much about life and the true meaning of true love.

