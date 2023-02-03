Video: “Lmk when u need some new music”-Rema says he’s fully ready to drop a new song

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Young music sensation, Divine Ikubor a.k.a Rema, has hinted that he is taking a break from making new songs.

The ‘Calm Down’ hit maker, who seems to be taking some time to relax now that he’s not on tour, visited a tattoo parlour to get some new ink.

Rema urged lovers of his music to let him know when they want him to make another hit record for them.

Taking to his Twitter page, Rema shared a photo of himself getting a tattoo and wrote;

“Lmk when u need some new music.”

The singer announced in 2022 that he gained admission to study at the University of Lagos.

Rema’s “Calm Down” becomes no.1 song in India

Nigerian music star, Rema takes afrobeat to greater heights, as “Calm Down” becomes the number 1 song in India.

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor outdid his peers following yet another astounding feat. He made this breakthrough known via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

“Number 1 in India”, Rema wrote.

Since Rema’s new feat aired, a viral throwback video of him has made the rounds on social media. In the video, the Mavin record star revealed that he has been criticized severely for sounding Indian.

Nonetheless, he boldly affirmed that he would love to take Afrobeats into zones that no one else has infiltrated.