Video: “Lion no dey born goat, but una sure say na Pete born Yul” – Funnybone ridicules Yul Edochie over marriage drama

Chibunna Stanley, better known as Funnybone, blasted Yul Edochie in front of his audience at a recent comedy show in Lagos State.

During his speech, the comedian paid tribute and respect to veteran actor Pete Edochie, whom he referred to as a lion. In comparison to Tony Umez, Pete Edochie rarely dies in a movie, and neither does the love portion.

He went on to say that there’s an adage that goes, ‘Lion doesn’t birth goat,’ but Yul Edochie appears to be the polar opposite of that.

He then inquired as to whether Pete Edochie truly gave birth to Yul Edochie.

According to Funnybone, Yul Edochie’s attitude during his marriage saga is akin to that of a fowl.

Yul Edochie thanks God for his peace, Judy Austin amid divorce from first wife, May Edochie

In other news Yul Edochie is thanking God for his peace amid the ongoing divorce battle with wife, May Edochie,

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul shared a photo of him and Judy all loved up smiling as he appreciated God.

He expressed gratitude to his creator for his peace.

“Peace. Thank you, Lord”.

News of May Edochie’s divorce from Yul surfaced a few days ago.

According to reports May has filed paperwork to end their 18-year union.

On Monday, July 11th, the now three-time mother and her attorney reportedly went to court to file a petition against Yul.

According to the reports, Yul rejected the petition, which delayed the start of the proceedings.

In addition, Instagram user Gistlover claimed that May Edochie had been given full custody of the couple’s three children as well as their mansion by the court. The actor reportedly received a warning from the court not to approach the mansion in case he upset his first wife.

Breaking his silence, Yul Edochie threw a dig at his May.

The movie star shared a video of him on a movie set, which many assumed was aimed at his marriage.

In the video, Yul was enraged after he walked into his home to meet his wife with her friend. The father of five expressed how excited he was to have finally caught the woman who has been deceiving his wife.

“I finally caught the woman that has been deceiving my wife”, he captioned the video.