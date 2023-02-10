Video: Lillian Afegbai calls out popular bank for reportedly stealing from customers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lilian lamented that she’s not been able to receive, nor send money and when it does go through, the money is debited but never sent.

According to her the bank hasn’t apologized for the downtime its customers are facing like other banks has been doing.







Popular actress, Lillian Afegbai has accused a certain Nigerian bank of stealing the money of its customers.

She revealed that rather than performing its primary purpose of safeguarding the funds of its customers, the bank is taking from customers.

The screen diva further said that the bank hasn’t apologized for the downtime its customers are facing like other banks has been doing.

She lamented that she’s not been able to receive, nor send money and when it does go through, the money is debited but never sent.