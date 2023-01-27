Video: “Life will still happen” – May Edochie shares cryptic post; Jnr Pope, Anita Joseph, others send encouragement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reacting, some celebrities and other IG users flooded the comment section with messages of encouragement. May Edochie however replied to Benson Okonkwo’s comment.

May, first wife of the Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has stirred sympathy from netizens following a cryptic post she recently shared on social media.

The mother of four took to her official Instagram page where she posted a video alongside a thoughtful caption.

She wished her followers a beautiful morning and then dived into pointing out the contrast between ‘Faith and Worry’. According to her, when faith increases, worry diminishes.

May ended her writeup with a powerful statement; ”Life will still happen”

In her words:

“A beautiful morning to y’all. The relationship between Faith and Worry is inverse. When Faith increases, Worry diminishes.

You can’t combine Trust and Worry, you have to choose one. Life will still happen…

