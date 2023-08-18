Video: “Let’s set Ilebaye up for another strike” – Pere seen conniving with male housemates

Pere Egbi, a contestant on Big Brother Naija, was seen on video provoking and plotting with other housemates regarding Ilebaye.

A video of male housemate Ike throwing Ilebaye’s clothes and other belongings on the toilet’s floor was just played a short while ago.

After Angel awakened her up to show her what had happened to her garments, Ilebaye unexpectedly did not respond as she would have.

Ike, Seyi, and Kidwaya were spotted conspiring with Pere to set Ilebaye up for another strike so she can be kicked out of the house, despite her composure in the face of what had been down to her clothes.

Recall that Big Brother already issued Ilebaye two strikes after her physical encounter with Ceec and Doyin a week ago.