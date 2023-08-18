ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Let’s set Ilebaye up for another strike” – Pere seen conniving with male housemates

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Pere Egbi, a contestant on Big Brother Naija, was seen on video provoking and plotting with other housemates regarding Ilebaye.

A video of male housemate Ike throwing Ilebaye’s clothes and other belongings on the toilet’s floor was just played a short while ago.

After Angel awakened her up to show her what had happened to her garments, Ilebaye unexpectedly did not respond as she would have.

Ike, Seyi, and Kidwaya were spotted conspiring with Pere to set Ilebaye up for another strike so she can be kicked out of the house, despite her composure in the face of what had been down to her clothes.

Recall that Big Brother already issued Ilebaye two strikes after her physical encounter with Ceec and Doyin a week ago.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Almost Committed Suicide When A Doctor Told My Mom That I Was Suffering From Stunted Growth” Chinedu Ikedieze

25 mins ago

BBN: I Want Her To Cry When She Wakes Up – Ike Says As He Throws Ilebaye’s Clothes Inside The Toilet

49 mins ago

Many Times I Thought Of Leaving Everyone & Just Run away But Who Will I Leave My Son For – Nkechi Blessing

1 hour ago

One Of My Fears Aside Being Broke Is Being Mocked At My Back By People I Care About” -Yetunde Bakare

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button