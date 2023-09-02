Video: “Let us give our best to you”- Peter Okoye appeals to wife, Lola Omotayo as she marks birthday

Peter Okoye, better known by his stage as Mr P, has made an appeal to his wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye, who celebrates her birthday today.

He mentioned how his wife has never wavered in providing the best for the kids and him while posting a snapshot of the celebrant on his Instagram page.

He implored her to allow them to give her their best effort.

“You will never stop giving all of your best to our kids and me. On your birthday, let us give our best to you! Happy birthday my dear wife”.

The celebrant on her part, is yet to make a post about her birthday. Kemi Filani did a check on her Instagram page and noticed she was last active 7 days ago, where she shared a clip of her at Beyonce’s concert.