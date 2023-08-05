Video: “Let the single and poor breeet!”- Obi Cubana tensions single people as he heaps praises on his beautiful wife

Obi Cubana, a popular billionaire businessman, was caught on camera showering his wife, Ebele, with lovely compliments as he checked over her clothing.

When his wife finished up first and came out to see him, the gorgeous couple were set to leave for an event.

He was overwhelmed by how lovely she looked in her gown and began showering her with compliments.

Obi Cubana was observed praising his wife with various Igbo terms as he moved about checking her out from all angles.

Obi Cubana, who was pleased with what he witnessed, claimed that he will wear his own clothes to look just as beautiful.

Watch the video below;

“Son of Odogwu will always be Odogwu” – Obi Cubana celebrates as his son bags awards and becomes a best selling author

In other news Nigerian businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana, has expressed pride in his son and his accomplishments.

Taking to his Instagram page to share photos and videos from his son’s graduation, Obi Cubana praised him for making him proud.

Bragging, Obi Cubana noted how the son of an Odogwu will always be an Odogwu.

His son had bagged awards and honors as well as become a best seller with his comic book, “Noise Ninja 1”.

“My Superstar boy.

Son of Odogwu will always be Odogwu!

Proud of you son, forever!

Your Comic book “Noise Ninja 1” is a best seller already!

Congratulations on your awards and Honors!

Odogwu NWA m”.