Video: “Let my child not try this”- Destiny Etiko makes a die-hard young fan’s wish come true on her birthday

Destiny Etiko, a well-known Nollywood actress, fulfilled a young fan’s wish by surprising her on her birthday in a heartwarming reunion that left both the star and her young devotee in tears of joy.

The touching story began when Destiny Etiko posted a video on social media revealing a young female fan’s earnest desire to meet her in person.

The child, identified as Princess Candice, was seen in the video visiting a toy store with her mother and uncle for a birthday treat.

To their surprise, Princess Candice rejected all of the toys presented to her and pleaded vehemently to see her idol, Destiny Etiko.

Princess Candice’s mother stated that her daughter had expressed a desire to meet the well-known actress for over a year.

The young girl’s crush on Destiny Etiko had even become a distraction at school, drawing the attention of her teacher.

Destiny Etiko, moved by the young girl’s unwavering devotion, took to social media to promise Princess Candice a meeting, but only on a date after her birthday.

Princess Candice, on the other hand, had her heart set on meeting her favorite actress on her special day.

Desperate to grant Princess Candice’s heartfelt wish, her mother flew her from Lagos to Asaba on her birthday to meet Destiny Etiko.

However, Destiny was not in Asaba on the day of the birthday, which left the little girl heartbroken and in tears.

Moved by the emotional plea and the disappointed state of Princess Candice, Destiny Etiko decided to rearrange her plans.

Determined to bring a smile to the young girl’s face, the compassionate actress immediately made her way to meet the devoted fan.

In a heartfelt post on her social media, Destiny expressed her love for Princess Candice and reassured her that she was on her way to see her.

She wrote;

“She told her mum that all her WISH is to see me on her birthday which is today, so her mum flew her from Lagos to ASABA just to see me. Unfortunately, I traveled to the nearby town and told the mum day I would see them tomorrow morning.

Boooooooo I got this from the mum saying she is crying heavily DAT her wish of seeing me today won’t be accomplished.

Pls, my princess @princesscandice11 am driving now to see come u you, my baby. Love u too. Pls, stop crying.”