Video: “Let love lead”- Sarah Martins finally makes peace with May Edochie

Sarah Martins, a Nollywood actress, appears to be reaching out to May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s wife.

In the wake of the actor’s union with her friend Judy Austin, Sarah Martins made a number of unprintable things about May Edochie.

Rita Edochie criticized Sarah Martins on Friday night in response to claims that she had funded trolls to harass May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle.

Sarah was criticized by Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law for always intervening in the family conflict.

She recalled how, among other things, she had claimed falsely that May had traveled to London with another woman’s husband, disparaged May as an unfit wife, and justified his decision to wed Judy.

“NO!!!

You can’t BREAK me!!!

I’ve always been a strong girl. Forever will!!! Cheers to happiness!!! Cheers to more love.

If I’ve ever hurt you especially or indirectly, I AM SORRY.

Let love lead”.