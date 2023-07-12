Video: Let her breathe” – Netizens reacts as Chef Dammy is seen fetching water without her bodyguards

Following her recent attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking session, Nigerian chef Chef Dammy was seen in a video fetching water from a well.

Damilola Adeparusi, a.k.a. Chef Dammy, rose to fame after it was revealed that she had been cooking for about 120 hours.

Despite falling short of the record, Dammy has declared her intent to attempt a 150-hour cooking marathon.

This decision follows Hilda Baci’s designation by Guinness World Records as the new holder of the record for the longest cooking session.

Baci cooked for aproximately 93 hours and 11 minutes, according to GWR.

Chef Dammy acknowledged that her previous 120-hour cook-a-thon was not officially registered with Guinness World Records (GWR) in a recent interview with journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

She did, however, state that she was prepared to submit an application for the esteemed honor and that she intended to participate in the upcoming challenge, which is set to take place next month, by cooking for 150 hours.

A video of the young chef fetching water from a well without her bodyguards appeared online after the interview.

Nigerians have paid this act considerable attention and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@veekeejoe: “Una don use this girl chase clout finish. Una come dump her abi??”

@stelroyalz: “I tot she said she will b holding a cook a thon dis month. Hope we are still going to get it sha.”

@gmac_im: “The shenanigans are finally over and she’s returned to her local, primitive existence.”

@derekosassr: “Una nor let her break her record she wan still fetch water una nor still gree let her breath na.”

@bigapplenla: “Let her breathe”

@DolapoAdufe: “Ah ah chef chef. maybe another Guinness book of record is loading… the longest hour to fetch water from well… but where is all her security personnel now.”

@temiszn: “She might be running another 120 minutes GWR by fetching water.”

@Rebel_YSL: “The soldiers wore Camouflage… that’s why you can’t see them. Abeg free Chef Dammy.”

WATCH VIDEO: