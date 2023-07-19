Video: “Let all the curses go back to the people laying the curses”-Judy Austin lays curses hours after May Edochie returns to normal life

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, has revealed how she met her husband, Yul Edochie, after her first marriage ended in divorce.

Judy Austin claimed she met Yul Edochie in 2013, years after her first marriage ended, and that it was the first time she saw him.

The rising actress claimed on social media that the rumors about her are false.

Judy Asutin revealed in a video posted to her social media page that she made the video to clear the air about dating Yul Edochie while still married to her first husband.

“My previous marriage ended in March 2013. And I set my eyes on Yul Edochie for the first time, years after my marriage was completely dissolved.

“So, anyone saying otherwise, they are plainly lying. If I’m lying, if I saw Yul while in my previous marriage, let all the curses that people have been heaping on me, let it happen to me billion times over.

“But if for any reason, I’m saying the truth, if I saw Yul for the first time years after my marriage was completely dissolved, let all the curses go back to the people laying the curses a billion times over.” Judy Austin claimed.