Video: Less Than 24 Hours After Their Marriage Allegedly Hits the Rock, The Identity of Isreal DMW’s Wife, Sheila Courage Ex-Lover Surfaces

Prince Amec, the ex-lover of Isreal DMW’s wife, Sheila Courage, has been identified by online sleuths.

Sheila Courage reportedly wanted to marry Prince Amec, a pastor at City of Peace Ministries, Abuja Quarters GRA, Benin City, until she met Isreal DMW and their romance ended.

Online in-laws discovered a 2020 Facebook post in which he congratulated Sheila Courage on her birthday.

“Friendship is not something that is written on paper because paper can be truth.

It is neither something that can be written on a rock nor ever a rock can break.

But it is written on the heart of a person, and it stays there forever.

Happy birthday to the most amazing friend I’ve ever had.

I’ll say today and forever that I bless the day we crossed parts.

Say lifted my darling, my choice. May your new age be evidenced with good health and sound mind and above all, may God reveal Himself more to you, Amen”.