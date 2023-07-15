Video: “Legendary black aunty, wey no won respect herself” – Angela Okorie drags Kate Henshaw to filth

Angela Okorie, an actress in Nollywood, has turned to social media to slam her colleague, Kate Henshaw.

The movie actor and artist accused Kate Henshaw of backbiting in an Instagram post, disclosing some terrible statements Kate Henshaw made behind her back.

She described Kate Henshaw vividly, saying that she had failed to respect herself.

She described how Kate Henshaw badmouthed her in front of two male prominent personalities who were her friends, and how they suddenly became chilly towards her.

In her words:

“Will I say this period is Vawulence period

So that’s how one of our Legendary black aunty wey no won respect herself, took upon herself to be going round telling people who love me genuinely that I don’t have respect.

I no Dey greet, that I always feel on top of the world.

Anybody who knows me real life knows am the most beautiful soul you will ever meet on earth but if you fuck up 2seconds everywhere don burst, My brothers and sisters na so some of my cool friends and colleagues stopped vibing with me, buh I be like Fuck y’all who you help

Now the question is why are u dragging other people with you if you are not a witch 🧙‍♀️b4 you could know it they started forming groups of aunty and brother kgwe kgwe kgwe, infact this black auntie drag 2 of our prominent male public figures To join their Coven,

But the one that initiated this whole shit,

She is dark, she dey to go gym well well she like to dance

She is over 50, I still Dey wonder why I go Dey insult or disrespect a woman over 50 years,.See truth be say everybody go old infact my prayers every day is to age gracefully, you see people calling me Real, Cos am too real to be around fake people and the thing is.

Some of them think you respect them cos you wanna be in their wack ass stupid gang full of envious and Jealous bittered souls that are only intimidated by my presence I choose my friends my friends don’t choose me.

You disrespect me or say shit about me i dump your unroyal ass and move ahead, aunty who you help abeg.

Be calming down Y’all are getting too old for shits like this.

Age gracefully make I No write your full name here cos you already know I don’t play so stop playing

I no Dey fear anybody o na woto woto period be this o

Meanwhile Uche Elenu is busy calling everybody to call me to beg, I said Aunty Uche go to the public and ask my fans to forgive you cos na them fit beg me like this now 🤷‍♀️

My ear no fit open like this na giveaway we dey now on a low.”

