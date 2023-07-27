Video: “Leave FBI work for Nigerians” – Reactions as diggers association expose Hilda Baci’s mystery boyfriend’s alleged identity

Some internet savvy Nigerians have revealed the identity of celebrity chef Hilda Baci’s mystery boyfriend, just hours after she flaunted a video of him with no face.

The internet was buzzing a few hours ago after a viral chef showed off her man dancing at a party. Her boyfriend’s face was obscured from view, which piqued Nigerians’ interest.

Some internet users have now revealed the identity of the said boyfriend, who is said to be Damilola, an international talent manager.

According to an Instagram blog, Sabiradio, the couple has been together before her viral Cook-a-Thon feat and are very happy together.

Check out some reactions trailing the revelation…

amaka.maya said: “Ama Reginald does too much. Allow this girl live her simple private life in peace for goodness sake”

annejacket stated: “Leave FBI work for Nigerians”

ibifaith wrote: “Research done and dusted. Well done guys”

kerstinejesse commented: “Nigerians and dig up. Please can we use our dig up skills of people’s life to dig up gold and enrich ourselves”

favy_divine prayed: “I cover their relationship with the blood of Jesus.”

clare_onyi wrote: “The only thing Nigerians no fit dig up na Tinubu’s baby pictures”

yo.landa.xx said: “Shey na bracelet una use identity am You think say na only the guy get that kin bracelet for this whole Nigeria”

Hilda’s Alleged boyfriend Damilola