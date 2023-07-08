Video: “Learn what to share and what not to share” – Niyola opens up boundaries as she joins the new social App

Niyola, a Nigerian singer who has gained popularity after it was revealed that she allegedly had an affair with married singer Banky W, has given some advice to her followers.

Niyola warned internet users against oversharing on social media while using the new social app Thread.

She claimed that since social media provides updates on one’s life, people no longer need to monitor spirits to keep tabs on others.

“People using evil altars don’t need to send out monitoring spirits to keep track of you. You do a pretty amazing job of keeping them updated by telling all your business on social media. Learn what to share and what not to share.

Learn Boundaries.

Stop keeping your enemies updated with your every move. Sometimes, it’s not warfare, you just talk too much”.

Niyola stirs emotions as she breaks down in tears in new song amid alleged affair with Banky W

Niyola, a singer from Nigeria, broke down in tears while singing, leaving many people moved by her sonorous voice.

The former E.M.R signee, who has been linked to married musician and former boss Banky W in a cheating scandal, remixed a song that she shared with her devoted fanbase.

Niyola was seen crying as she committed her life to God.

“Yours Truly… Always and forever Abba”, she captioned the video.

Taking to the comment section, many sympathized with her as they urged her to speak out and tell her side of the story.

One Strong Feelings wrote, “That shoe wey only am wear dey pinch am bad. Speak sis and release your pain

One Sandra Mowarin wrote, “A closed mouth is a closed destiny, talk make we help you o

One Pearl Beni wrote, “She’s been used and 🥲

One Kelly wrote, “Na she knows wetin dey pain am

One Mary Okoyen wrote, “Is she sleeping with him? Why is the crying?

One Whumize wrote, “Spill it out dear

One Hrh Olivia wrote, “We dey wait make you talk your mind

One Nnedi Orazu wrote, “Na only she knows wetin they make am cry”.