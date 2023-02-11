Video: ‘Learn to embrace your husband’s side chick for better mental health’ – Kudirat Ogunro advises women

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fast rising Yoruba actress and filmmaker, Kudirat Ogunro, aka Kudi Alagbo, has advised married women to embrace the fact that their husbands would have other women outside.

She said, “These days, one (a woman) needs to have it at the back of one’s mind that at home, one’s husband could be ‘my bear’. But, when he is outside, he becomes, ‘our daddy’. I believe that 70 per cent of men cheat; so for one’s sanity, one should know that a ‘side chic’ exists somewhere. By doing that, one can celebrate more blissful years in one’s marriage. This truth is bitter for some; but the earlier one knows it, the better for one’s mental health.”

