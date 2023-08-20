Video: “Laycon you fall hand, I’ve budgeted that 120M for a new car” – Uriel continues to lament

Uriel Oputa, a popular reality celebrity, is still upset about her eviction from the Big Brother Naija house, expressing disappointment in Laycon for voting against her.

It should be noted that Uriel was evicted during the second eviction on Sunday after finishing in the bottom three.

Uriel had expressed her dissatisfaction with Laycon’s decision to evict her, despite the fact that she had campaigned hard for him.

In new post on her page, Uriel lamented over missing out on the chance to win the 120-million-naira grand prize.

She chastised the jury system and expressed her displeasure with Laycon’s actions.

Uriel has promised to share her thoughts in forthcoming podcast videos.

She wrote:

“Shame on the jury You

Sent me bk for what?

Just look at the mess you created

I swear this thing pain me till today

Just Negodu our song bird. Let me go to church before I Say what I don’t want to say This my podcast.. I won’t spare anymore.

Me that wanted to buy a new car with my 120m

Ah!! My old car the Radio no dey on. @®@

I no go spare anymore. Podcast loading

One Question

If they evict

A certain person

I hope they put me bk in I’m so disgusted

Laycon you fall hand. Peace and Light

The jury gave me hell this week. I broke down

I haven’t been able to call my mum

I was so ashamed of myself

I almost fell into depression For what???”