Video: Late Alaafin of Oyo ex-wife, Queen Dami reportedly in a relationship with Portable

According to reports, late Alaafin of Oyo wife, Queen Dami, is currently in a romantic connection with spectacular artist, Portable.

Recall that a few months after the Alaafin of Oyo passed away, Queen Dami participated in Lege Miami’s dating live session, where singles are matched in the hopes of finding a compatible man.

Queen Dami was made fun of by Lege for attending his live session to look for a husband. He disrespectfully criticized her desperate hunt for a husband and her dress as he introduced her to the crowd.

In a recent development, Gistlover claimed that Portable and Queen Dami are currently involved in a committed relationship. Their connection is an open secret, the blogger claims.

“Them don break my boy eye” – Portable and his boys beaten up in Lekki where he reportedly went to buy clothes

In other news, Popular Nigerian musician Portable claims in a distress call that he and his boys were physically assaulted at an unidentified Lekki location.

In a widely circulated video, the singer can be heard venting his rage and revealing that his artist was attacked in Lekki and suffered injuries, including a shattered eye.

He admitted that when the incident happened, they were in Lekki shopping for clothing.

Additionally, Portable threatened Sango with wrath and vengeance if the attackers entered his territory.

Concerned people have discussed the issue in the comments section after watching the video.

See some reactions below:

@BrossOvie: “This Portable guy has too much drama already biggie should just add him to BBnaija I wan see something.”

@Gbemmy_Okito: “The problem now be say Wetin won carry people of lekki go sango.”

@JustDirmax: “Omo these guys really need to calm down for now fr, Make them just stay lowkey, its getting toxic already.”

@DripxHalcy: “The time he using to shout on camera he should better use it and take that guy to the hospital.”

@bigoluwaseun001: “This is what you get when you make mouth to the people bigger that you. He never see anything. He should know when to shut up.”

@__arike_adey: “That bro beside him just wanted to be in the video by all means and he succeeded.”

@ceekayBMG: “Abeg make una Dey advice portable to Dey speak English sometimes.”