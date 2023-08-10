Video: Late Alaafin of Oyo ex-wife, Queen Dami and Portable confirm dating rumors

Queen Dami, the ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, and popular singer Portable have officially acknowledged their relationship via an Instagram post.

Remember how Gistlover, stated that Queen Dami is currently dating Portable? Their relationship was described as an open secret.

Queen Damilola, the late Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife, addressed the persistent accusations about her relationship with Portable in a recent Instagram post.

Even though the two have kept the rumors of their supposed romance a secret, a quick peek at their Instagram profiles reveals that they have both publicly professed their love for one another on numerous occasions.

In the comments, The Zazuu Crooner and Queen Dami greeted each other as “King and Queen” and used “Love Emojis.”

In response to the harsh comments, Queen Dami asserted that it is more important to be in a relationship with a man who can make people happy and accept them for who they truly are than it is to be with a handsome man.

She wrote;

“Relationship is not about fine guy, Date the man who can make you happy that can even take you for who you are”