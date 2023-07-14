Video: LASU Concert: “Na pictures we dey run from” – Odumodublvck opens up on why he ran for his dear life

Following reports that he was being pursued by cultists at Pocolee’s concert in LASU, well-known rapper Odumodublvck explains why he was seen running away.

The rapper Odumodublvck and the Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda were allegedly assaulted at Lagos State University, according to reports and videos that surfaced online. It was claimed that Bella was assaulted and that Odumodublvck was given a hot pursuit by some cultists.

When responding to this on Twitter, Odumodublvck insisted that he wasn’t avoiding a fight.

He claimed that the only reason he was running away from the crowd was because the amount of fan chanting had grown too loud.

He wrote:

“THE INTERNET IS A MAD PLACE 😂😂😂😂

WE NO RUN FROM FIGHT O.

NA TOO MUCH HAILINGS AND PICTURES WE DEY RUN FROM.

ABEG NASO DEM DEY RUN FROM FIGHT?

WITH SWAG 😂😂😂😂😂

KAI. INTERNETTTTTT SWEET O”