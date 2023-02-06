ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Last Last Grammy Don Give Burna Boy Breakfast” – Nigerians Reacts After Burna Boy Lost Two Categories At The Grammys

“Last Last Grammy Don Give Burna Boy Breakfast” - Nigerians Reacts After Burna Boy Lost Two Categories At The Grammys

Nigerians on Twitter are reacting after Burna Boy lost in two categories at the 2023 Grammys.

The Nigerian singer had clinched two nods for his album, Love Damini  under the category of Best Global Music Album as well as “Last Last” for Best Global Performance.

South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode defeated Burna Boy’s Last Last to claim the award for the Best Global Music performance.

 Burna Boy’s album Love Damini also lost the best Global Music Album award  to Japan’s Masa Takumi .

The 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony was held at the Arena in Los Angeles.

Here is how Nigerians are reacting…

@Lirahagain wrote

As Burna boy and Angelique kidjo no win, who Burna wan run go meet?

@_theladymo wrote

Last last was an anthem sha, they robbed burna boy

@franklysundiler wrote

Burna boy said his musical mother angelique kidjo told him everything he needed to know about the Grammys. Music mother and son lost  last night 😭😭, Odugwu bottle two 😂 Grammy na your mate 😭😂

@itzbasito wrote

Not Burna Boy fans trying to play victim card this morning. When Burna Boy lost Grammy in 2020, majority of the people sympathized with him, when Wizkid and Burna won in 2021, Nigerians celebrated Burna’s win and refused to acknowledge Wizkid’s. Wizkid lost in 2022 and it was…

@Laxix6 wrote

Bants aside, I still respect Burna boy. He won a Grammy without the help of Blue ivy and that shouldn’t go under the radar.

@NuTyrant wrote

Sincerely we all know that Burnaboy’s “Last Last” deserves a Grammy.

@djjism wrote

Burna Boy lost two Grammys? If you like go to his next show and be pressing phone 👍🏾

@KodyPlug wrote

We know as you Dey run am. Always back stronger and better

@_smithdc wrote

Wait, So burna boy no collect Grammy 😂😭

@MansaTunde wrote

You people dragged Wizkid and called him a sore loser when he didn’t congratulate Angelique but I don’t see the same energy towards Burna boy who’s is yet to congratulate the winner of the categories he was nominated last night

