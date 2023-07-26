Video: “Landlady In Two Different Continents” – Korra Obidi Leaps for Joy as She Acquires New House in Lagos

Korra Obidi has finally become a landlady in Lagos state, and she is overjoyed with her recent accomplishment.

In a video, the Nigerian dancer is seen with her brother-in-law and realtor, who assisted her in settling the deal for her new home.

Korra said that the new residence is meant to be an investment property for short-term rentals.

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian dancer and singer resident in the United States, is celebrating the acquisition of yet another real property.

The mother of two recently shared a post on her Facebook page about her newly purchased property in Lagos.

In a video, sighted on her page, Korra Obidi expressed sheer delight, leaping with joy, while her sister, Nancy Umeh’s husband, who assisted her in securing the crib, guided her through the process of signing the house documents.

Korra, in her caption, averred that the new house is an investment property for short-term rentals.

“Small Girl Big God. I just bought a house in Lagos. Nigeria. An investment property for a short-let. Land Lady in 2 Continents.

Nancy Umeh Cheta Umeh’s Tv is the Best Realtor who closed the deal. Real and Authentic home purchase.”

This is coming few months after the celebrity dancer acquired a house in the United States of America.

Korra, in March 2023, bought a new home worth $1.6 million in Brentwood, California, Los Angeles.

The mother of two expressed joy that she was able to acquire such a property and erase the shame that was associated with her after splitting from her husband, Justin Dean.

She akso dedicated the purchase to her two kids, June and Athena Dean. She also thanked family and friends for standing by her through the tough times.