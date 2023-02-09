Video: “Laila is back”- 2baba, others react as Ned Nwoko gushes over his 4th wife and kids

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Social media users had different things to say as many expressed excitement over Ned’s reconciliation with his wife.

Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko has stirred emotions online with a caption he shared on his social media page to compliment his 4th wife Laila Charani and her kids.

The Famous politician, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to gush over his beautiful family.

Ned flooded his page with adorable photos of his wife and Kids. Captioning the photos, he wrote;

“My beautiful babies”

Top Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia couldn’t help but point out that Ned’s kids share striking resemblance with him.*

See some of the reactions culled below:

official2baba

❤️ I see mini Prince ned for that side

emmanuels_closet_

Very beautiful babies for sure & May GOD protect them always

adahmillicent

You pple should rest, other wifes were there before laila came, so i think its Regina’s turn to shine cos laila did during her time, laila is no saint, she came the way Regina came

luckysing19

Sir keep laila out off social media. She also should have close her Instagram, to avoid all this bad comments. Regina should be there as she is actress but, protect laila.

malaika_noura

Mabrouk 🔥❤️

dianpretty24

Campaign strategies 😍👏🙌

rvdi_567

11h70 likesReply

divine_tinna

Thank you Oga for reuniting your family you will win this election in Jesus christ name Amen and Amen we love Laila and her beautiful kids

keeng_doo

This is Regina’s Writing.😂