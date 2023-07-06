Video: Laila Charani expresses pride in her husband, Ned Nwoko as he resumes office

Senator and politician Ned Nwoko’s fifth wife, Laila Charani, has assured Delta state of his dedication to them.

GISTLOVER previously reported that the Delta State native had won the election to serve as the senator-elect for his district.

Following his victory, Ned Nwoko traveled to Abuja with his wife, Regina Daniels, to receive his certificate confirming his election as the senator-elect for Delta North.

As soon as the senator began working again, his wife, who supports his administration, posted a message on social media assuring the public of his dedication.

Laila expressed her hope that Ned would strengthen commercial and cultural ties with Morocco and other Arab nations.

Appreciating God for his blessings, she expressed pride that her husband would do well for Delta State and Nigeria at large.

“My husband has resumed work as a senator of this great country. I know he will do well for Delta State and Nigeria. I am particularly hopeful that he will engender closer business and cultural ties with Morocco and other Arab countries. We give thanks to Almighty God”.

“Back to secure her throne” – Ned Nwoko’s fourth wife Laila Charani boos up with billionaire husband, video goes viral

Laila Charani, Nigerian billionaire cum lawmaker, Ned Nwoko’s fifth wife and her millionaire husband, stunned Nigerians by posting a new video.

The mother of three was seen in the video sitting next to Ned Nwoko as they grinned and recorded each other.

Months ago, Laila Charani, resurfaced on social media with an apology to Ned Nwoko‘s family and everyone affected by their messy separation.

Recall that Laila and Ned Nwoko split after a heated argument on social media in which the lawmaker accused her of infidelity and forsaking their children.

Laila Charani resurfaces on Instagram after months of clearing her photographs there.

In a post, she wrote;

“This is to my entire Ned Nwoko family.) have realised that I made mistakes. they were not intentional.) listened too much to outsiders and I have decided to apologize to my husband and other members of the family.) want peace and progress in the family.”

A new video showed her having a romantic moment with the billionaire and some netizens claimed that she has fully returned to ‘secure her throne’.

@adomiAlex said: “Favorite wife don come back to secure her throne. Regina is in trouble.”

@abella55 added: “Aww polygamous kids.”